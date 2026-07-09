Escalating U.S. Strikes Intensify Tensions with Iran

The Ongoing Us Strikes Against Iran Will Be Greater In Number Than The Ones Carried Out On Tuesday

In a significant escalation, the U.S. is amplifying its military operations against Iran, conducting a larger number of strikes compared to those earlier this week. The initiative aims to maintain open passage through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the increased scale of the operations, reinforcing regional security efforts.

The U.S. Central Command declared these actions as part of broader efforts to safeguard one of the world's most important maritime corridors.