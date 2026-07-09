Moonlands and Lizard Bands: A Journey Into Space and Conservation

Japan's lunar transport firm ispace partners with SpaceX to offer cost-effective moon cargo services, while Guatemalan conservationists successfully breed endangered beaded lizards to rejuvenate their dwindling populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs With Spacex Starship | Updated: 09-07-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 02:30 IST
Moonlands and Lizard Bands: A Journey Into Space and Conservation
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Japanese space exploration company, ispace, announced plans to revolutionize lunar cargo transport by partnering with SpaceX. The collaboration aims to use SpaceX's Starship as a cost-effective mode of delivering payloads to the moon, with its inaugural mission slated for 2030.

Dedicated to conservation, a Guatemalan zoo is playing a pivotal role in breeding some of the world's rarest lizards. Known as Heloderma charlesbogerti, these endangered creatures are endemic to Guatemala's Motagua Valley, and efforts are intensifying to strengthen their wild populations.

The SpaceX-ispace partnership marks a significant leap in commercial space endeavors, while Guatemala's lizard breeding program underscores the importance of biodiversity conservation.

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