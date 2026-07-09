Entertainment's Dramatic Twists: Sky-ITV Deal, Emmy Nods, and Superstar Performances

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Itv And Comcasts Sky Reshape British Tv Landscape With Billion Deal Comcasts Sky Has Agreed To Buy The Broadcast Channels And Streaming Service Of Britains Itv For Billion Billion

In a transformative move for British broadcasting, Sky has agreed to purchase the broadcast channels and streaming service of ITV for $2.13 billion, a deal poised to reshape the competitive landscape with global giants like Netflix and YouTube. Sky CEO Dana Strong hailed the acquisition as a pivotal moment in the industry.

Award season is heating up as HBO's 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' received impressive Emmy nominations, with 'The Pitt' leading with 25 nods and 'Hacks' setting a comedy record with 24. HBO Max emerged as the most nominated network, followed closely by Netflix.

The entertainment world also sees Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira, and BTS for a historic World Cup halftime show, alongside fashion highlights from Balenciaga's and Chanel's haute couture shows in Paris. Meanwhile, notable legal battles involve Taylor Swift's dismissed plagiarism lawsuit and Prince Harry's failed privacy case against the Daily Mail.