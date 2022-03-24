PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apple buys UK fintech start-up Credit Kudos https://on.ft.com/3D4S48R - Chelsea to be allowed 30 mln stg cash injection from parent company https://on.ft.com/3wvJKxC

- Tensions intensify at Generali as rival CEO candidate suspended https://on.ft.com/3IByVN0 - Credit Suisse loses case over banker who stole from billionaire clients https://on.ft.com/3IENjnA

- Renault suspends Russia business and looks at options for AvtoVaz stake https://on.ft.com/3JBzJml Overview

- Apple Inc has acquired UK-based fintech start-up Credit Kudos, signalling a deeper push into payments technology by the iPhone maker. - Chelsea's parent company is to be allowed to inject up to 30 million pounds ($39.63 million) into the football club to help the Premier League side "resolve any cash flow or liquidity issues".

- Generali SpA has suspended the executive who had been put forward by one of its rebel shareholders as a rival candidate to lead the company, in the latest twist to the power struggle at Italy's largest insurer. - Former Georgian prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has won a long-running battle with Credit Suisse Group to reclaim funds stolen by a former employee of the Swiss bank, according to people with knowledge of the case.

- Renault SA is suspending some of its Russian operations indefinitely and is preparing to walk away from its investment in Lada maker AvtoVaz AO, in a significant shift for the biggest foreign carmaker remaining in the country after rivals had retreated. ($1 = 0.7569 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)