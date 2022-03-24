Left Menu

First refugee flight from Moldova to Germany on Friday, says Baerbock

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:43 IST
First refugee flight from Moldova to Germany on Friday, says Baerbock
The first flight bringing Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Germany will leave on Friday, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

In a statement in Berlin on Thursday, Baerbock added that the flight, which would land in Frankfurt, was the first of many that would bringing people fleeing the war in Ukraine from Moldova to countries across Europe as well as across the Atlantic.

