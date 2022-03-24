First refugee flight from Moldova to Germany on Friday, says Baerbock
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:43 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The first flight bringing Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Germany will leave on Friday, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
In a statement in Berlin on Thursday, Baerbock added that the flight, which would land in Frankfurt, was the first of many that would bringing people fleeing the war in Ukraine from Moldova to countries across Europe as well as across the Atlantic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron dies at 99 in Berlin
Money Heist: Everything about Netflix’s ‘Berlin’ & ‘Joint Economic Area’
Ukraine ambassador calls on Berlin to launch "Airlift 2.0"
IMF to boost Moldova financial support after refugee influx
IMF agrees to give Moldova more financial support after refugee influx