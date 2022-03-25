Left Menu

Iran ready to supply wheat to Lebanon - Lebanese president cites Iranian FM

Seeking to diversify its supplies, Lebanon's economy minister told Reuters this week Beirut is planning a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India, but the timing depends on the central bank opening the necessary credit line. Iran backs Lebanon's most powerful group, the heavily armed Hezbollah, which has significant sway over state affairs.

25-03-2022


Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Friday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian assured him after their meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, "most notably in the provision of wheat".

Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until Russia's invasion, and the World Bank has warned it is one of a number of developing countries that face near-term supply shortages as a result. Seeking to diversify its supplies, Lebanon's economy minister told Reuters this week Beirut is planning a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India, but the timing depends on the central bank opening the necessary credit line.

Iran backs Lebanon's most powerful group, the heavily armed Hezbollah, which has significant sway over state affairs. Iran itself needs to import around 8 million tonnes of wheat after its crop last summer was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years, Reuters reported in October.

But Western sanctions continue to make payment difficult, although food shipments are still possible, traders said.

