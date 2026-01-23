Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry declared the capture of Symynivka village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This claim was reported by Russia's RIA news agency, although it remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defence ministry has announced that their forces have seized control of the village of Symynivka, which is located in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This statement was made public via Russia's RIA state news agency.
Despite the assertive claim, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the reports emerging from the battlefield, leaving the situation unclear for the time being.
This development is part of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
