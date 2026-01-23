Left Menu

Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry declared the capture of Symynivka village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This claim was reported by Russia's RIA news agency, although it remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.

Russia's defence ministry has announced that their forces have seized control of the village of Symynivka, which is located in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This statement was made public via Russia's RIA state news agency.

Despite the assertive claim, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the reports emerging from the battlefield, leaving the situation unclear for the time being.

This development is part of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

