In a major diplomatic move, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has highlighted the strategic importance of the Donbas region as a centerpiece agenda item in upcoming trilateral talks, facilitated by the U.S., in Abu Dhabi this weekend. The discussions come amid intense pressure on Kyiv to broker a lasting peace with Moscow, which insists that Ukraine relinquish control over the entire eastern Donbas area to halt ongoing hostilities.

The diplomatic endeavor follows a productive meeting between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at addressing pressing international security concerns. Zelenskiy, unwavering in his refusal to cede territory not conquered by Russia in four years of conflict, sees the talks as pivotal for establishing a U.S. framework of security guarantees for Kyiv.

As Ukraine advocates for comprehensive support from Western allies, particularly in the potential use of frozen Russian assets for reconstruction, Zelenskiy dismisses Russian proposals to use these funds within occupied territories as implausible. The anticipated session marks a critical juncture in the geopolitics of Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)