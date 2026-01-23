Left Menu

Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma

President Zelenskiy focuses on the critical issue of the Donbas region during U.S.-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. Despite Russian demands to surrender territories, Ukraine remains firm in its stance. Security guarantees from the U.S. and the use of frozen Russian assets are key discussion points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major diplomatic move, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has highlighted the strategic importance of the Donbas region as a centerpiece agenda item in upcoming trilateral talks, facilitated by the U.S., in Abu Dhabi this weekend. The discussions come amid intense pressure on Kyiv to broker a lasting peace with Moscow, which insists that Ukraine relinquish control over the entire eastern Donbas area to halt ongoing hostilities.

The diplomatic endeavor follows a productive meeting between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at addressing pressing international security concerns. Zelenskiy, unwavering in his refusal to cede territory not conquered by Russia in four years of conflict, sees the talks as pivotal for establishing a U.S. framework of security guarantees for Kyiv.

As Ukraine advocates for comprehensive support from Western allies, particularly in the potential use of frozen Russian assets for reconstruction, Zelenskiy dismisses Russian proposals to use these funds within occupied territories as implausible. The anticipated session marks a critical juncture in the geopolitics of Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

