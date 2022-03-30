Left Menu

Traffic movement on JK highway suspended due major landslide in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:23 IST
Traffic movement on JK highway suspended due major landslide in Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended due to a major landslide in Udhampur district on Wednesday night, officials said.

A major slide has hit the highway near Dewal Bridge in Samroli section of Udhampur tonight, they said.

Restoration work has been started and it is in progress, the officials said.

The administration of Ramban district said that the movement of vehicles shall remain suspended on the highway.

''Likewise vehicular movement from Jammu to Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, Srinagar and vice-versa shall also remain suspended,'' an official said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

Officials rushed to the Nashri tunnel area following disruption in traffic following landslide, they said. Large number of vehicles are stranded on the highway, the officials said.

Passengers are advised to be patient till traffic is restored, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022