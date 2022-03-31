Left Menu

Russia to give 100 bln roubles to support domestic air sector

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would provide the domestic air sector with 100 billion roubles ($1.25 billion) in support to help it deal with the consequences of international sanctions.

In televised remarks at the end of a meeting with representatives of Russian airlines and aircraft manufacturers, he said domestic flights would also receive government subsidies in 2022. ($1 = 80.1250 roubles)

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

