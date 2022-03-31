Russia to give 100 bln roubles to support domestic air sector
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would provide the domestic air sector with 100 billion roubles ($1.25 billion) in support to help it deal with the consequences of international sanctions.
In televised remarks at the end of a meeting with representatives of Russian airlines and aircraft manufacturers, he said domestic flights would also receive government subsidies in 2022. ($1 = 80.1250 roubles)
