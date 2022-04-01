Left Menu

Brookfield buys 51 pc stake in Bharti Enterprises' four prime commercial assets

The enterprise value for the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore, Bharti Enterprises said in a statement.Brookfields real estate operating arm, Brookfield Properties, will manage the properties going forward.Worldmark Aerocity is a mixed-use property of 1.43 million square feet in Delhi NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:01 IST
Brookfield buys 51 pc stake in Bharti Enterprises' four prime commercial assets
Global investment firm Brookfield has agreed to buy 51 per cent stake in Bharti Enterprises' four commercial properties, including Worldmark at Aerocity in the national capital, at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

In a statement, Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield announced that they have entered into a joint venture for four commercial properties totalling to 3.3 million square feet.

The properties include Worldmark Aerocity (Delhi), Worldmark 65 and Airtel Center (Gurgaon) and Pavillion Mall (Ludhiana).

''As part of the joint venture, a Brookfield private real estate fund will purchase a 51 per cent stake from Bharti Enterprises, which will continue with a 49 per cent economic interest in the properties. The enterprise value for the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore,'' Bharti Enterprises said in a statement.

Brookfield's real estate operating arm, Brookfield Properties, will manage the properties going forward.

Worldmark Aerocity is a mixed-use property of 1.43 million square feet in Delhi NCR. Airtel Center is a 700,000 sq ft corporate facility located in North Gurgaon, and Worldmark 65 is another 7,00,000+ sq ft newly built mixed-use asset in South Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

