Capital Crackdown: Delhi's Battle Against Drunk Driving

In a determined bid to combat drunk driving across Delhi, a comprehensive night operation led to the booking of 269 offenders, according to police officials on Sunday.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between local police and PCR units, lasted three hours from 9 pm to midnight on Saturday. All types of vehicles were scrutinized citywide.

Senior officials stressed the ongoing commitment to curbing alcohol-fueled road accidents, urging citizens to abstain from such dangerous conduct. Enforcement will intensify during peak times such as late nights and weekends.

(With inputs from agencies.)