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Capital Crackdown: Delhi's Battle Against Drunk Driving

Delhi Traffic Police conducted a three-hour integrated night checking operation, booking 269 individuals for drunk driving. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents due to alcohol and will continue to enforce strict measures. The operation involved inspection of various vehicles across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:59 IST
Capital Crackdown: Delhi's Battle Against Drunk Driving
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In a determined bid to combat drunk driving across Delhi, a comprehensive night operation led to the booking of 269 offenders, according to police officials on Sunday.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between local police and PCR units, lasted three hours from 9 pm to midnight on Saturday. All types of vehicles were scrutinized citywide.

Senior officials stressed the ongoing commitment to curbing alcohol-fueled road accidents, urging citizens to abstain from such dangerous conduct. Enforcement will intensify during peak times such as late nights and weekends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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