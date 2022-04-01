Gas exports to continue under Russian rules, Gazprom says
Russian gas exports are to continue under Russian rules, Gazprom said, adding that on Friday the company started to notify clients of a requested switch of end-payment currency to roubles.
Gazprom added that it remained a responsible partner and maintained secure gas supplies.
