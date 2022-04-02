Royal Enfield total sales up 2.45 pc in March

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 2.45 per cent increase in total sales at 67,677 units in March 2022.

The company had sold 66,058 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 58,477 units as against 60,173 units in March 2021, down 3 per cent.

Royal Enfield said its exports grew by 56 per cent last month at 9,200 units as compared to 5,885 units in the year-ago period.

''As a challenging FY 2022 comes to a close, Royal Enfield is confident of riding through short term challenges and continues to remain committed towards its vision of becoming the first premium global consumer brand from India,'' the company said.

Royal Enfield further said it has a strong product line up in store and firm strategic plans to meet its long term objectives.

