Left Menu

Volkswagen drives in Polo Legend Edition to mark 12 years of hatchback

For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited Legend edition for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.The Polo Legend edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1-litre TSI engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:05 IST
Volkswagen drives in Polo Legend Edition to mark 12 years of hatchback
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Volkswagen India on Monday said it has launched a special edition of its hatchback Polo to mark 12 years of the model in the country.

The Polo Legend edition is priced at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

With the starting of production in 2009 and its market launch in 2010, Volkswagen Polo was the first locally manufactured model at the brands' Chakan plant in Pune.

The company has already sold over 3 lakh units of the model in the country.

''The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands' much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited "Legend edition" for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo,'' Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

The Polo Legend edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1-litre TSI engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The model generates 110 PS of power with 175 Nm torque.

To mark the iconic legacy, the edition will come with "Legend" title on the fender and boot badge. It will also comprise side body graphics, black trunk garnish and black roof foil to accentuate the look of the carline, making it more sportier. The limited volume Legend edition Polo will be available across the 151 Volkswagen dealerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022