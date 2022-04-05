Left Menu

PM Modi calls Stand Up India initiative to channelise India’s entrepreneurial energy

"India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the Stand Up India initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity"

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:52 IST
PM Modi calls Stand Up India initiative to channelise India's entrepreneurial energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called Stand Up India initiative a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise India's entrepreneurial energy.

Today Stand Up India initiative has turned 6 years old.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

"India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the Stand Up India initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity"

(With Inputs from PIB)

