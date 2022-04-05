PM Modi calls Stand Up India initiative to channelise India’s entrepreneurial energy
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called Stand Up India initiative a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise India's entrepreneurial energy.
Today Stand Up India initiative has turned 6 years old.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
"India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the Stand Up India initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity"
