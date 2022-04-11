YOUKRAFT gets commitment of USD 10 million as seed funding

Startup YOUKRAFT, an online marketplace for interiors and construction industry, on Monday said it has secured a commitment of USD 10 million in seed funding from the Goel Family Office, including the company's founder and CEO Manav Goel.

YOUKRAFT consolidates brands across more than 25 key industry verticals to provide a one-stop solution for homeowners, designers and architects.

The company said its goal is to provide customers across India with any-time access to the best brands and contractors at affordable rates.

''We are delighted to have secured the funds we need to support YOUKRAFT during this crucial early stage of our growth. We seek to bridge the gaps in India's interior and construction industry by providing a unified technology platform where homeowners, interior designers and contractors can easily obtain the best products at the best prices delivered to their doorstep,'' said Manav Goel.

The platform eliminates hassles of sourcing, procurement and delivery, thus enabling the contractors to focus on their core expertise and grow their business.

The platform also employs distance, shipping cost and logistics reliability as key metrics to identify the most affordable and efficient shipping method.

The YOUKRAFT app will be launched in Bengaluru first, and the company hopes to become a pan-India brand by end 2022/ early 2023.

''We also plan to support our online platform with flagship omnichannel stores in the near future,'' Goel said.

