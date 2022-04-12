After Success in Local Markets, Cropino Eyes Foreign Destinations

JAMNAGAR, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the change in buying preferences and behaviour of Indians, their dietary habits are also changing. Food blogging and the internet, coupled with the health consciousness of the youth have let new foods find place on supermarket shelves. One such brand that has taken the market by storm is Cropino.

Cropino is a new venture based in Jamnagar, Gujarat that was co-founded by veteran industrialists Ankit Patel, Anant Changani, Sandip Talaviya, Monil Kachhadiya, Hiren Changani, and Yagnesh Patel, with 30+ years of collective industry experience. Cropino's target demographic is tech-savvy youth, and the brand has not disappointed them.

Cropino manufactures peanut butter, mayonnaise, ketchup, sauces, dressings & dips, and spreads including those based on chocolate or ones used for sandwiches. The taste and quality of their products have helped Cropino grow rapidly, and they now have over 50 employees working with them in just one year from launch.

Cropino's products are available through all major channels for the Indian consumer. They currently are selling their products via their distributor network pan India. They also have a dedicated eCommerce Website (cropino.com) and a visible presence on all major online marketplaces. The brand is witty with their marketing and were the first to introduce peanut butter in a spout pack in India. Coming to the quality of products, with 5 certifications to their credit, they are producing safe and savory spreads for sure. Cropino has APEDA, FDA, GMP, FSSAI certifications along with being an ISO-22000 company.

When asked about the success of the brand, Mr. Anant Changani, the Director at Cropino said, ''The taste of the youth has changed. It is the time of Globalization. People have an appetite for new things, and they want to change. And that is what caught our attention and we decided to offer that change. It has been a great run ever since we launched.'' So taking advantage of the taste shift, the company has been able to see success, but what draws consumers more is the taste of the products. And that's what has made the startup founders think of expanding to global markets. ''We are overwhelmed by the response shown by consumers towards our products. We have been receiving queries from clients across the globe regarding our products. We are now thinking of foraying into the export sector with full flow. We plan to have our brand intact for overseas markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, and we will be open to white-labeling our products,'' said Mr. Anant Changani. Whitelabelling is an enormous opportunity and Cropino is already serving a lot of major brands with its products being high-quality, unique flavours and value-based pricing as their biggest USPs. Exports are the backbone of the Indian economy and the better we get at them, the more beneficial they will be for the overall economy. India has a huge potential in improving the exports of food products as it is primarily an agricultural country. Cropino already has plans to expand its global network in countries like the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, etc.

Cropino's range of delicious and nutritious products including peanut butter, chocolate spreads, sauces, mayonnaise, sandwich spreads, dressings, and dips are available online at cropino.com and shoppers can find it in modern stores PAN India.

