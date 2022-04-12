Left Menu

World Bank preparing $1.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

Malpass, speaking in Warsaw, said the package was enabled by Monday's approval of $1 billion in International Development Association (IDA) aid by donor and recipient countries as well as a $100 million IDA payment to neighboring Moldova. In remarks ahead of next week's World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, Malpass said the bank's support was helping Ukraine provide critical services, including paying wages for hospital workers, pensions and social programs.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:40 IST
World Bank preparing $1.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

The World Bank is preparing a $1.5 billion support package for war-torn Ukraine, including a $1 billion payment from the development lender's fund for the poorest countries, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday. Malpass, speaking in Warsaw, said the package was enabled by Monday's approval of $1 billion in International Development Association (IDA) aid by donor and recipient countries as well as a $100 million IDA payment to neighboring Moldova.

In remarks ahead of next week's World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, Malpass said the bank's support was helping Ukraine provide critical services, including paying wages for hospital workers, pensions and social programs. "The World Bank was created in 1944 to help Europe rebuild after World War II. As we did then, we will be ready to help Ukraine with reconstruction when the time comes," Malpass said.

The plan still needs full approval by the World Bank's board of directors in coming weeks, a World Bank spokesperson said. Malpass did not specify the source of the additional $500 million for Ukraine.

The aid comes on top of about $923 million in fast-disbursing financing approved by the World Bank last month, which also includes donor country contributions. Malpass said the World Bank was in close contact with Ukrainian authorities to provide support and was working to assist Ukrainian refugees and the countries hosting them.

He said the World Bank was analyzing global impacts of the war in Ukraine, including the spike in food and energy prices, and is "preparing a surge crisis response that will provide focused support for developing countries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022