JK Files & Engg eyes Rs 1,000 crore topline in current fiscal; to expand capacity

IPO-bound JK Files & Engineering, an arm of Raymond Group, aims to clock around Rs 1,000 crore topline as well as expand its capacity in the current financial year.

The city-based company hopes to have around Rs 820 crore revenues in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, up from over Rs 530 crore recorded in FY21.

Further, the company aims to grow 20 per cent in the current fiscal. As of December 2021, its revenue stood at Rs 607 crore and operating profit at Rs 89 crore while the net margin stood at 14.6 per cent.

JK Files & Engineering's Managing Director Balasubramanian V told PTI that if the market improves and the China-plus-one strategy works the way it is being planned, the company hopes to cross the Rs 1,000-crore revenue mark this fiscal, which will be a growth of 20 per cent over FY22.

The company expects to clock a net income of Rs 50 crore in FY22 and Rs 75 crore this fiscal, he added.

It had filed for a Rs 800-crore initial public offering last month.

JK Files is a global leader in steel files in terms of market share and manufacturing capacity with five plants across Chipulin and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, Vapi in Gujarat, and Pithampur near Indore.

''We are doing everything to leverage the China-plus-one strategy adopted by global companies. We aim to cash in on this and increase our international distribution network to expand our presence in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Further, we seek to further increase market share in markets like Africa,'' Raymond Group Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal told PTI.

With a capacity of 7.3 million steel files, JK Files is the world leader in the category commanding 25-27 per cent of the global supplies and is also the second largest supplier globally of steel files under its own brand names with a market share of 10-12 per cent in terms of volume in 2020, according to a Crisil report.

JK Files nets 53 per cent of its revenue from exports selling its wares in as many as 55 markets, and has a strong presence in the Asian, African and Latin American markets and is the largest brand in Africa commanding 50-55 per cent of steel files volume.

It also is a leading player in the drills segment in the domestic market with a share of 8-10 per cent in value in fiscal 2021, according to Crisil.

On expansion, Balasubramanian said the company is increasing the ring gear capacity from 8.20 million units per annum (as of June 2021) to 9.20 million units, and water pump bearing capacity from 3.90 million units per annum (as of June 2021) to 5.70 million units per annum.

The company is also planning a second phase of expansion to take the ring gears and water pump bearing capacity by 2 million units and 3 million units, respectively, and flex plates capacity by 0.40 million units, he said.

Agarwal said the company typically spends around Rs 40 crore annually on capex, but the next two years will see investment outgoes touching Rs 150-160 crore to aid the planned massive expansion.

JK Files arm Ring Plus Aqua enjoys 52-56 per cent of the ring gears market among domestic passenger vehicle industry and 46-50 per cent of the domestic commercial vehicle industry.

It is the sole domestic manufacturer of flex plates, catering to 25-27 per cent of the demand. Its auto components clients include Tata Motors, Mahindras, John Deere, Maruti, Toyota among others, Balasubramanian said.

Being a debt-free company, JK Files intends to fund expansion through internal accruals, Agarwal said, adding that the entire IPO proceeds of Rs 800 crore will be utilised to reduce the debt in the parent's books which was around Rs 1,250 crore.

