Elista (Teknodome India Pvt Ltd) ropes in Ishan Kishan as brand ambassador

New Delhi India, April 15 Brand Elista, having made its presence felt in Indian market in the last 18 months has now roped in the young Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan for a period of two years for its range of products under consumer durables, home appliances and IT accessories.

15-04-2022
New Delhi (India), April 15: Brand Elista, having made its presence felt in Indian market in the last 18 months has now roped in the young Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan for a period of two years for its range of products under consumer durables, home appliances and IT accessories. The announcement came into effect recently during the ongoing T20 cricket league. Elista, launched its India operations in 2020 with its tagline ‘Making in India for the world' and continuing the brand building drive, Ishan Kishan, who is extremely popular across the country, has also been roped in to expand business in Hindi Speaking Belts as the company expects great business from these states. Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista (TeknoDome India), said, “As we take the next leap, Ishan Kishan was the obvious choice for us. Young, vibrant, power-packed and dependable, we feel he gels just aptly with the essence of brand Elista. With this association, we are confident of taking our brand to the next level and connect very well with Bharat”. On this association, Ishan Kishan said, “I admire the way Elista is putting Indian manufacturing on the world map. I am amazed and very excited about this association and wish the brand the best of luck in all their endeavours. It will be really great to see an Indian brand making ripples in the world with its innovative products.” TeknoDome has its Global Headquarters in Dubai and Indian Headquarters in Noida – UP. TeknoDome is a leading name in the international market that exports to Middle East, Africa and CIS countries. It has a reputation as a global distributor of leading brands with a rich heritage of 12+ years in the field of Consumer Goods, IT and Gaming precedes its name with a strong footing in CIS, UAE, Mena, Africa and Asia.

