Rohan Lifescapes sells 55,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai for Rs 202 cr

Realty firm Rohan Lifescapes on Monday said it has sold 55,383 square feet of office space in its joint venture commercial project in Mumbai for Rs 202 crore.

Rohan Lifescapes sold the office space to Polycab India, a leading wires and cables manufacturer in India, its CMD Harresh Mehta said.

''We have sold around 55,000 square feet of office space in our commercial project at Dadar in Mumbai for Rs 202 crore,'' he added.

The total saleable and leasable area in this commercial tower 'The Ruby' is 12 lakh square feet. The project is a joint venture between Ruby Mills and Rohan Lifescapes.

EY India, ARCIL, and Axis Bank are already tenants in this project.

Mehta said the JV still has a 5 lakh square feet area remaining in this commercial project.

He said the demand for completed office space remains strong and hoped to sell and lease the balance area over the next few months. Founded in 1996, Rohan Lifescapes has delivered over 27 projects so far. It has 9 ongoing projects across Mumbai and 7 upcoming launches in the near future. The company is into the redevelopment of societies.

