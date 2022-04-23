Left Menu

Pb CM announces relief for transporters

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 16:17 IST
Pb CM announces relief for transporters
Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a relief to Punjab's transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

"Today we are fulfilling our promise made with transporters. Because of corona (virus), those transporters who could not pay motor (vehicle) tax can now pay it without penalty or arrears in the next three months," Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

Transporters are the backbone of our economy and we stand by them in every need," Mann added.

