Alcaraz Overcomes Hanfmann Challenge at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated German Yannick Hanfmann at the Australian Open, advancing to the third round. Despite an early setback, Alcaraz used his agility and precision to secure a straight-sets victory. He is now set to face either Michael Zheng or Corentin Moutet in his quest for a Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:34 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

In a gripping second-round match at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz overcame a challenging start to defeat Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets, with scores of 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2. The victory propels Alcaraz, a six-time major winner, into the tournament's third round.

Alcaraz faced stiff resistance from Hanfmann, particularly in the first set played under the sun at Rod Laver Arena. After trailing 1-3, Alcaraz rallied to force a tiebreak, winning the set in a taxing 78 minutes. His victory ensures a subsequent matchup with either Michael Zheng or Corentin Moutet.

Seizing momentum, Alcaraz dominated the second set, showcasing his pace and precision. Hanfmann's challenges diminished in the third set following a medical timeout, allowing Alcaraz to secure a decisive win and continue his quest for a career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

