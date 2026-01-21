Alcaraz Overcomes Hanfmann Challenge at Australian Open

In a gripping second-round match at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz overcame a challenging start to defeat Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets, with scores of 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2. The victory propels Alcaraz, a six-time major winner, into the tournament's third round.

Alcaraz faced stiff resistance from Hanfmann, particularly in the first set played under the sun at Rod Laver Arena. After trailing 1-3, Alcaraz rallied to force a tiebreak, winning the set in a taxing 78 minutes. His victory ensures a subsequent matchup with either Michael Zheng or Corentin Moutet.

Seizing momentum, Alcaraz dominated the second set, showcasing his pace and precision. Hanfmann's challenges diminished in the third set following a medical timeout, allowing Alcaraz to secure a decisive win and continue his quest for a career Grand Slam.

