Left Menu

Innovation key to build successful business: Mariwala

However, Mariwala said it is difficult to create a culture of innovation in businesses and it is the leadership to ensure that people in the organisation experiment and take risks and remove the fear of failure.To create a culture of innovation, where everybody in the organisation is thinking about new ways of doing things not only at the manufacturing end but at all departments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:29 IST
Innovation key to build successful business: Mariwala
  • Country:
  • India

Constant innovation and creating a culture that encourages new ideas are key to building a successful business, Marico founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala said on Saturday.

''I realised the importance of innovation 20 years back... When I look back at our brands, they all have something different which has succeeded in the market.. So, if you to succeed in the marketplace you have to you innovate, not just to launch a product but also on a perpetual basis, because it is a matter of time others will start copying you,'' Mariwala said at a session organised by the Centre of Family Business and Entrepreneurship, SPJIMR.

In a product like the Parachute, Marico constantly innovated in its packaging, Safola was a pioneer in healthy edible oil and so on, he stated. ''My belief in innovation is very high and that's why we started the Marico Innovation Foundation. I think, if India has to succeed, innovation has to play a very important role,'' he noted. However, Mariwala said it is difficult to create a culture of innovation in businesses and it is the leadership to ensure that people in the organisation experiment and take risks and remove the fear of failure.

''To create a culture of innovation, where everybody in the organisation is thinking about new ways of doing things not only at the manufacturing end but at all departments. To create a culture of innovation you need talent, diversity as it brings in great ideas, an open culture where one can communicate ideas and the most important of all is to remove the fear of failure, because it halts innovation,'' Mariwala added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022