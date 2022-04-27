Board Infinity to Award INR 1 Crore Scholarship Celebrating 4x Growth in FY22

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Board Infinity, an early career skilling & career transitions platform has grown over 4x in FY 22, and as a commitment to the ecosystem is observing the Grand Skilling Week starting April 21 to April 28. This comes as a great opportunity for students and early career professionals planning for career transition and upskilling as Board Infinity will be rolling out scholarships worth INR 1 Crore for individuals joining their select courses under the BI Learning Week offer. Speaking on the mega success and the scholarship program, Sumesh Nair, Co-founder, Board Infinity said, “During the last few years, the brand has shown tremendous growth of 460 percent with its focus on skilling, personalized coaching, and high placement rates. This speaks volumes about the career training that we offer to ensure that our students can harness their maximum potential. Our growth is because of our team and students and hence we wanted to celebrate with our students by offering them something in the form of BI Learning Week offer (scholarships) which will motivate them to do better.” As part of the BI Learning Week offer, the individuals enrolling in any Learning Path course provided by Board Infinity will receive a 20% discount, which will be allocated on a first come-first-serve basis.

To take advantage of this scholarship, individuals seeking career transition or upgrading their skills must apply for learning path courses from Board Infinity’s official website. Among the courses offered under Learning Path are in-demand and job-oriented courses like Data Science, Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Sales and Marketing, and Software Development. The courses include 1:1 coaching session by industry experts, continuous assessments, quizzes, real-life projects, case studies, etc., as well as mock interviews and mentoring to prepare learners for job placement.

Today with the efforts of the teachers and experts at Board Infinity, the alumni are working in companies like Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, HCL, Accenture, Ugam Solutions, Quantiphi, Math Company, Wipro, Rebel Foods, Lenskart, and more with salary packages ranging between 4 LPA to 10 LPA.

The career training platform has also recently partnered with FutureSkills NASSCOM to align its Data Science course to the competency standards developed by SSC NASSCOM in collaboration with the industry and approved by the Government of India. The platform is also offering a free Data Science course and a co-branded certification from FutureSkills NASSCOM and Board Infinity upon course completion.

Link to avail scholarship: http://4x.boardinfinity.com About Board Infinity Board Infinity, headquartered in Mumbai, is an early career platform providing outcome-based learning since 2017. It helps facilitate career transitions by assisting with upskilling, mentoring, and placements. With 2000+ top industry experts as coaches on the platform, Board Infinity has enabled 20,000+ successful career transitions with an industry unparalleled 90% placement rate.

Board Infinity is backed by Village Capital, Work Capital (co-founded by Group CEO of People Strong) , ex-CFO of Infoedge (Naukri.com), CEO of Careers360, MD of Accenture Strategy Dubai, Partners from Bain, BCG, co-founder of Fynd, ex CXOs of Axis Bank, VP Product at Byjus.

