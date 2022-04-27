Left Menu

Silver futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:37 IST
Silver prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 155 to Rs 65,123 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 155 or 0.24 per cent to Rs 65,123 per kg in 4,568 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.21 per cent higher at USD 23.64 per ounce in New York.

