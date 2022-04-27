U.S. goods trade deficit widens sharply in March

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply in March amid a surge in imports, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The goods trade deficit jumped 17.8% to $125.3 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Imports accelerated 11.5%, outpacing a 7.2% increase in exports. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.

