U.S. goods trade deficit widens sharply in March
The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply in March amid a surge in imports, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth in the first quarter. The goods trade deficit jumped 17.8% to $125.3 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
The goods trade deficit jumped 17.8% to $125.3 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Imports accelerated 11.5%, outpacing a 7.2% increase in exports. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.
