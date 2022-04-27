Left Menu

China Eastern seeks OK to extend rerouting some New York-Shanghai flights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:39 IST
China Eastern seeks OK to extend rerouting some New York-Shanghai flights
China Eastern Airlines Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department to let it extend the rerouting of New York-to-Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures to a different Chinese airport through the end of May.

The department in March granted China Eastern's request to move existing twice weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Change International Airport in Fuji province through the end of April.

