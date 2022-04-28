India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario -sources
India's antitrust body launched raids on Thursday against two top domestic sellers of online retail giant Amazon.com Inc over accusations of having violated competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Cloudtail, Appario and the regulator, the Competition Commission of India, also did not immediately respond to emailed queries.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cloudtail, Appario, and the regulator, the Competition Commission of India, also did not immediately respond to emailed queries. A Reuters investigation last year, based on Amazon documents, showed it had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.
In August, Amazon and Cloudtail decided the latter would cease to be a seller from May 2022.
