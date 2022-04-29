Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices on Friday rose by Rs 663 to Rs 64,580 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 663 or 1.04 per cent to Rs 64,580 per kg in 1,411 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 1.55 per cent higher at USD 23.54 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)