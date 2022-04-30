Initiate steps to sustain Nissan Motor operations in Chennai: AIADMK

Expressing concern over the reported move by Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor to halt the production of Datsun redi-GO car models at its Chennai plant, AIADMK co-ordinator O Panneerselvam urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately intervene and ensure steps to sustain the operations.

The future of thousands of employees will be at stake if the Nissan plant is closed, he said, adding that there were chances that the government could lose revenue from the factory unit.

''Only the revenues from the sale of spares will be available. Two auto majors have stopped their production in Tamil Nadu in a year. This is not only painful but would also affect the state's economy,'' Panneerselvam said in a statement here.

He recalled that US-headquartered Ford had in September last year announced it would stop manufacturing vehicles at its Chennai plant. ''Despite my appeal, the DMK government had not taken initiatives. The plant is now on the verge of closure,'' he claimed.

