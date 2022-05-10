Harrison Locks expanding in modular kitchen, builder hardware biz; eyes Rs 150 cr turnover by 2025

With an aim to increase its turnover to Rs 150 crore by 2025, lock manufacturer Harrison Locks on Tuesday said it is expanding its footprints into new segments such as modular kitchen and builder hardware solutions.

Harrison Locks managing director Umang Monga said that the company is also targeting to open 30 Suvidha stores across the country by 2025.

''The company is expanding its footprint across the country in different segments like builder hardware solutions and kitchen hardware. We are aiming to achieve a turnover of Rs 150 crore by 2025. For modular kitchen hardware, we are setting up touch and feel centres called Suvidha stores across india,'' he said.

To showcase its branded products, he added that the company is participating in the upcoming HBLF show, an architectural and interior products exhibition, in Gujarat. The four-day show will start from May 13 in Gandhinagar.

The idea behind participating in the show involves display of various company items, especially upcoming ones at one place, Monga added.

All types of locks, door hardware, door control, modular kitchen basket, screws and fasteners and safety goods would be showcased at the show, he said.

About Suvidha stores, he said the aim of these stores is to provide solutions to end users such as builders and architect interiors.

''Participating in this exhibition will help the company in showcasing its branded products and increasing its footprint,'' he said, adding that the company is designing and innovating new products in its manufacturing unit in Aligarh.

