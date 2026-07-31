Home Affairs Extends Office Hours for Voter Registration Weekend

The Department of Home Affairs will keep all its offices open for longer hours during the final Voter Registration Weekend on 1 and 2 August 2026, giving eligible South Africans more time to collect identity documents and apply for Smart ID cards before registering to vote.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced that every Home Affairs office across the country will operate from 08:00 to 17:00 on both Saturday and Sunday to support citizens who need identity documents for the voter registration process.

Extended hours to support voter registration

The department said the special operating hours are intended to make it easier for eligible voters to access essential services over the registration weekend. A valid identity document is required for voter registration, making timely access to these services especially important.

Minister Schreiber described the right to vote as one of the foundations of South Africa's constitutional democracy and said the department is committed to ensuring that no eligible citizen is prevented from registering because of difficulties in accessing Home Affairs services.

Thousands of identity documents awaiting collection

Home Affairs revealed that more than 360,000 identity documents are currently waiting to be collected at offices across the country. Citizens whose documents are ready have been urged to visit their nearest office during the extended operating hours and collect them without delay.

The Minister also encouraged people who have not yet obtained a Smart ID card to use the weekend to submit their applications and complete any outstanding requirements.

Call for citizens to make use of the opportunity

Schreiber said the extended operating hours are designed to make government services more accessible while helping South Africans exercise their democratic rights. He encouraged everyone whose identity document is ready for collection, as well as those who still need to apply for a Smart ID card, to take advantage of the additional opening hours and ensure they are prepared to register to vote.