China says Jan-April FDI up 20.5% y/y

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of the year combined rose 20.5% from a year earlier to 478.61 billion yuan ($70.67 billion).

In dollar terms, FDI increased 26.1% from January to April, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.7724 Chinese yuan renminbi)

