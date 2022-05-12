China says Jan-April FDI up 20.5% y/y
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of the year combined rose 20.5% from a year earlier to 478.61 billion yuan ($70.67 billion).
In dollar terms, FDI increased 26.1% from January to April, the ministry said. ($1 = 6.7724 Chinese yuan renminbi)
