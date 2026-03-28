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Political Upheaval in Nepal: Former PM Oli Arrested

Former Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was arrested following the newly formed government's decision to act on the probe commission's report about last year's Gen Z protests. The arrests of Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak have sparked political unrest and nationwide demonstrations by the CPN-UML.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:00 IST
Political Upheaval in Nepal: Former PM Oli Arrested
Oli
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli, was apprehended on Saturday after the government led by Balendra Shah acted on a probe commission's recommendation. The commission investigated the Gen Z protests that erupted last year and led to severe unrest in the nation.

Oli, also the chair of the CPN-UML party, was arrested in Bhaktapur, along with former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. They are charged with involvement in suppressing the September protests, which resulted in significant casualties. The arrests have incited protests by the CPN-UML, calling for Oli's immediate release.

The commission has suggested jail terms ranging from three to ten years for those implicated. Meanwhile, Oli was admitted to hospital for heart and kidney issues following his arrest. The issue has intensified the political landscape, with further demonstrations and legal proceedings expected to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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