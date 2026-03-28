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Delhi's Collaborative Resilience: Navigating Global Challenges

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights the collaborative efforts between the Delhi government and the Centre to prevent global challenges from burdening residents. In a meeting led by Prime Minister Modi, strategies to maintain economic momentum and resource access amidst global pressures were discussed. The focus remains on resilience and uninterrupted resource provision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:59 IST
Delhi's Collaborative Resilience: Navigating Global Challenges
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the city's commitment to shielding residents from global economic pressures by aligning with the central government. This statement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aimed at ensuring continuous economic momentum and resource access under challenging international circumstances.

During the meeting, Gupta emphasized the importance of maintaining an unyielding 'Team India' spirit. She assured citizens via a social media post that the Delhi government is coordinating with the Centre to sustain convenience and stability amidst external uncertainties. This collaborative effort prioritizes keeping public interest at the forefront through robust supply chain strategies.

Prime Minister Modi, at the virtual meeting, stressed the need for vigilant monitoring and adaptable strategies amid the fluidity of the West Asia conflict. Emphasizing consistent communication and joint decision-making, he called for effective collaboration between the Centre and states to ensure a swift and coordinated response to evolving challenges, particularly in light of reports of fuel shortage-induced panic buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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