Left Menu

Pradyut Bordoloi's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP

Pradyut Bordoloi, a veteran congressman and two-term MP from Assam, shifted to the BJP claiming neglect in the Congress, especially after backing Shashi Tharoor for the party presidency. Allegations against a Congress MLA and subsequent attack led to his disillusionment, culminating in his decision to join the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:49 IST
Pradyut Bordoloi's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP
Pradyut Bordoloi
  • Country:
  • India

Pradyut Bordoloi, a seasoned politician and two-term Member of Parliament from Assam, has made headlines by leaving the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Feeling marginalized in the Congress, especially after supporting Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential candidacy, Bordoloi expressed dissatisfaction with how he was treated by the party leadership.

Bordoloi cited a series of incidents, including an attack allegedly orchestrated by a Congress MLA, as reasons for his departure. Despite drawing the attention of Congress senior leaders, Bordoloi felt his grievances were ignored, furthering his disconnection with the party.

Following discussions with top BJP leaders and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bordoloi decided to join the saffron party, viewing it as a path to regain dignity and self-respect. His son chose to remain with Congress, marking a significant political transition in the Bordoloi family.

TRENDING

1
Hoop Dreams: LeBron and Bronny's Historic NBA Journey

Hoop Dreams: LeBron and Bronny's Historic NBA Journey

 United States
2
Jewar Airport: India's New Aviation Hub Set to Soar

Jewar Airport: India's New Aviation Hub Set to Soar

 Global
3
Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

 Japan
4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026