Pradyut Bordoloi's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP

Pradyut Bordoloi, a seasoned politician and two-term Member of Parliament from Assam, has made headlines by leaving the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Feeling marginalized in the Congress, especially after supporting Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential candidacy, Bordoloi expressed dissatisfaction with how he was treated by the party leadership.

Bordoloi cited a series of incidents, including an attack allegedly orchestrated by a Congress MLA, as reasons for his departure. Despite drawing the attention of Congress senior leaders, Bordoloi felt his grievances were ignored, furthering his disconnection with the party.

Following discussions with top BJP leaders and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bordoloi decided to join the saffron party, viewing it as a path to regain dignity and self-respect. His son chose to remain with Congress, marking a significant political transition in the Bordoloi family.