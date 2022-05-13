Veranda Learning unveils comprehensive learning platform to bridge workplace-ready IT skills gap

Educational technology company Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd has unveiled a learning platform 'Veranda Acacia' to enhance the employability skills through a nation wide network, the company said on Friday.

As per the initiative, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd aims to set up 'Delivery Centres' in 25 locations. The Phase I programme for full stack web development, cloud and DevOps and Data Science were aligned to standards developed by SSC NASSCOM in collaboration with industry and approved by the government, a press release said.

Acacia programmes are aligned to the contemporary and emerging needs of the skilled workforce at IT industries, based on regular interactions with partner organisations, to provide them work-ready graduates.

The programmes are offered to the undergraduate and post graduate students both at the Delivery Centres and at the campuses.

Accordingly, a total of six programmes would be offered to the students.

''...with Veranda Acacia we aim to bridge the current skilled workforce gap in the tech sector. We will deliver high quality, affordable and experienced instructor led courses across tier II and III towns to enable learners to quickly integrate within the industry in coming 12 months,'' Veranda Learning Solutions Chairman Kalpathi S Suresh said.

''We are committed to invest in People, Product and Performance for providing students with sustained career excellence.'', he said. ''We are working with several technology companies to provide them with a skilled workforce that can assist them in achieving their growth trajectories.'' The students enrolled in the Acacia's programme were also provided with placement support including technical and non-technical interview preparation, soft skills training, resume and portfolio building among others. On the network expansion, Acacia's National Head Sales and Operations, Manish Mathur said, ''we are committed towards building a state-of-the-art partner network across India and soon beyond the borders of the country too.'' ''This will enable aspirants to learn new technologies with high-quality accredited content, while enhancing their placement quotient without migrating to cities,'' he said.

