Broking Firm BP Wealth launches its B2C Retail offering 'Stoxbox,' India's first subscription-based retail brokerage app

MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Wealth, one of India's largest wealth management firm, has entered the B2C retail digital broking industry with Stoxbox. Stoxbox was built with the Indian market in mind, as well as to make investing easier for individual investors. The growth trajectory of the Indian domestic market makes it such an alluring option, and the only way to profit from it is to invest in equities. However, in the stock market, a sizable proportion of retail investors now rely on recommendations. Stoxbox, which attempts to simplify investing for investors, will benefit from BP Wealth's primary strength, which is thorough and reputable research. BP Wealth is one of the few equities' brokerage firms in the country with a full research staff capable of producing impressive research reports. Stoxbox works on a subscription basis, which starts at INR 499 per month for a user and eliminates the need for the investor to pay Additional Brokerage On Trading In Equity Delivery, F&O, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Ready-made Portfolios, Trading Calls, and a variety of other services.

Commenting on the mega launch, Mr Yuvraj A. Thakker, MD, Stoxbox, said, ''We are delighted to launch Stoxbox. We saw the problem that solid investing advice is difficult to come by. When investors accept recommendations from social media groups or watch specific YouTube videos, you run the risk of losing money. The recklessness caused by faulty counsel is just as harmful as the recklessness caused by ignorance. We concluded that competent counsel is just too expensive to obtain, so we developed a subscription pricing model that does not include brokerage costs to save on brokerages and provide advice in the form of professionally curated ready-made portfolios and thematic investing.'' Thakker further added, ''Enhancing digital strategy to more effectively harvest data helps increase market penetration, which is how we branched out into verticals like advisory portfolio management, non-banking financial spectrum, and fin-tech by leveraging our technology, but it's important to remember that services and products must be more personalized to cater to financial needs of segments to support your revenue streams and maintain customer centricity.'' Stoxbox is available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store.

About BP Equities Pvt Limited BP Equities is a wealth management company that offers stock idea notes, option calls, intraday trade and equity brokerage services. It began with the vision of Babubhai P Thakker, who founded BP group in 1967 and later incorporated the company in 1997. BP Wealth enjoys relationships that have been developed over more than one generation and is trusted by over 30,000 clients. Known for its high degree of relationship orientation and service, it is amongst the very few equity broking houses in the country with a complete research team with the demonstrable capability to bring out powerful research reports. Empaneled with 60+ institutional clients it consistently ranks in the Top 5 Wealth Management Institutions as per UK Hedge Fund Rating and their fundamental equity calls have outperformed NIFTY year on year consistently. Over the years the company has invested in building an enviable technology-led infrastructure to bring the latest high-speed decision-making to its clients. With an insightful approach, the company has a pioneering vision for the significance of research and technology in the trading space.

