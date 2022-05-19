Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:03 IST
Additional Power Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan appointed as CMD REC
REC Limited Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, has been appointed as the CMD of state-owned REC Limited, according to an official statement.

The development comes within a week of REC Ltd informing that Ravinder Singh Dhillon, the Chairman of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been given an additional charge as CMD of REC Ltd, an NBFC company under the Ministry of Power, for three months.

In a statement on Thursday, REC said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of Manipur Cadre has taken over the charge as CMD of REC Limited on May 17, 2022.

On his appointment, the bureaucrat said ''REC is a corporation of national importance and has always been and shall continue to be the government's biggest partner in achieving India's national and international goals. On the business front, there is a need to diversify further into green and sustainable technologies, as well as, newer geographies.'' According to the statement, Dewangan holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from NIT, Bhopal, and a postgraduate degree in Optoelectronics and Optical Communication from IIT, Delhi.

Before his appointment in REC, he was serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Dewangan is also the ex-officio Chairman of REC's wholly-owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (formerly known as REC Power Distribution Company Limited).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

