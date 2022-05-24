Left Menu

Global gloom hits UK stocks, Royal Mail slides on broker downgrade

British advertising group WPP tumbled 3.1% to hit its lowest since March 8, while broadcaster ITV dropped 3.6%. Royal Mail slid 6.5% after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to "sell" from "buy", saying it now assumes no dividends or buybacks citing a weakening consumer environment and inflationary pressures.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:56 IST
Global gloom hits UK stocks, Royal Mail slides on broker downgrade
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday as the global mood soured due to bleak results from social media firm Snap Inc, while shares in Royal Mail slid after a brokerage downgraded the postal company. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.9% by 0712 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index also dropped 0.9%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq's futures tumbled 2%, pointing to sharp opening losses for Wall Street after Snap Inc said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and slashed its quarterly forecast. Its shares were down about 35% in Frankfurt trading. British advertising group WPP tumbled 3.1% to hit its lowest since March 8, while broadcaster ITV dropped 3.6%.

Royal Mail slid 6.5% after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to "sell" from "buy", saying it now assumes no dividends or buybacks citing a weakening consumer environment and inflationary pressures. Restaurant Group Plc inched up 0.7% as it said strong sales at Wagamama and its Frankie & Benny's chain of restaurants were helping offset the impact of inflation on expenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022