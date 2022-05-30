Mercedes-Benz appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as Executive Director, Head of Operations

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has appointed Vyankatesh Kulkarni as the Executive Director and Head of Operations, effective June 1, 2022. Kulkarni will be responsible for the production and procurement-related functions, including the company's transformation journey into electrification, digitization, and technology-driven smart manufacturing prowess of the future.

''Kulkarni has successfully handled many important global projects at MBRDI in the areas of planning, simulations, engineering, quality and supply chain. At Mercedes-Benz India, he will build on the strong localization competencies of our world-class manufacturing facility and related resources,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

Kulkarni joined Mercedes Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) in 2008 and was instrumental in strategizing and setting up the 'International tech-hub for manufacturing and supply chain. Before Mercedes Benz Research & Development India, Vyankatesh worked with leading automotive companies, such as TATA Motors-Technologies and Maruti Suzuki India.

