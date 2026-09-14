Punjab to Host Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: A Hockey Homecoming

Punjab will host the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 from October 27 to November 5 in Mohali and Jalandhar. This prestigious event marks a significant homecoming for hockey in Punjab, showcasing the region's rich sporting heritage and featuring top hockey teams from across Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:11 IST
Punjab to Host Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: A Hockey Homecoming
Punjab will be hosting the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026. (Photo: @BhagwantMann X). Image Credit: ANI

The Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, a prestigious continental hockey tournament, is set to take place in Punjab from October 27 to November 5. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the dates in Mohali, signifying a remarkable homecoming for the sport in a region famed for its hockey legacy.

Jointly hosted by Mohali and Jalandhar, the event will unfold at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium and the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. Jalandhar will kick off the tournament with the opening ceremony and league matches, while Mohali will conclude the event with the semi-finals and final.

Key figures from Hockey India, including Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, underscored the significance of Punjab hosting such an eminent competition. The tournament will feature top teams from India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, China, and Japan, promising high-quality matches and free entry to all, boosting local sport engagement.

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