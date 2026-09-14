AI Risks and Opportunities: A Call for Evidence-Based Policy

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasizes the importance of discussions among leading AI companies regarding the potential risks and opportunities of AI technology. He advocates for policy decisions to be grounded in evidence, rather than speculation, and notes future frameworks may be required as AI capabilities evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:10 IST
AI Risks and Opportunities: A Call for Evidence-Based Policy
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has welcomed discussions among leading AI companies about the possible risks and benefits of artificial intelligence. His spokesperson stressed the need for policy decisions to be evidence-based, addressing reporters on Monday.

"It's positive that those developing advanced AI systems are now openly discussing both risks and opportunities," the spokesperson said, emphasizing the necessity of grounding policy in evidence rather than speculation.

Moreover, they warned that while current frameworks may work now, developing AI capabilities may require new, evidence-based measures to address future challenges adequately.

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