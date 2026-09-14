AI Risks and Opportunities: A Call for Evidence-Based Policy

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has welcomed discussions among leading AI companies about the possible risks and benefits of artificial intelligence. His spokesperson stressed the need for policy decisions to be evidence-based, addressing reporters on Monday.

"It's positive that those developing advanced AI systems are now openly discussing both risks and opportunities," the spokesperson said, emphasizing the necessity of grounding policy in evidence rather than speculation.

Moreover, they warned that while current frameworks may work now, developing AI capabilities may require new, evidence-based measures to address future challenges adequately.