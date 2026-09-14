Ammonia Gas Leak Injures Eleven in Aqaba Industrial Complex

An ammonia gas leak at an industrial complex in Aqaba, Jordan, led to eleven people being injured, according to an official report. The incident prompted immediate evacuation efforts at the southern port.

The leak, which posed potential risks, was quickly addressed. The commissioner for environment and public safety at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Nidal Al-Ouran, confirmed that the situation was under control. Reportedly, injuries were between minor to moderate.

The cause of the leak was linked to maintenance work on outdated equipment. Although no residential areas were affected, further inspections will be carried out to ensure complete safety before work resumes.