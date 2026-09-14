Latvia's airBaltic Seeks Lifeline Amidst Financial Turbulence

Latvia's airBaltic has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. as it attempts to restructure its debt amidst the Iran-related aviation crisis. The airline secured €350 million in financing and will continue operations during this process. It aims for an annual €44 million profit improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:14 IST
Latvia's airBaltic Seeks Lifeline Amidst Financial Turbulence

Latvia's national airline, airBaltic, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York as it strives to reorganize its considerable debt burden amid the severe financial disruptions exacerbated by geopolitical crises, particularly the rising conflict with Iran.

airBaltic has secured a substantial €350 million finance package from lenders, including Strategic Value Partners and Morgan Stanley, to stabilize its operations during this challenging restructuring period. Air travel disruptions have been magnified by surging jet fuel prices linked to the conflict, creating an industry-wide crisis.

Despite these financial challenges, airBaltic will continue scheduled flights, seeking an annual profit boost of €44 million. The Latvian government maintains its majority stake, searching for strategic investors while adjusting its fleet and obligations to ensure its long-term viability.

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