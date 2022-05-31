Left Menu

Georgian breakaway territory suspends announced referendum on joining Russia - decree

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 01:22 IST
Georgian breakaway territory suspends announced referendum on joining Russia - decree

The president of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia suspended on Monday an earlier announced referendum on whether to become part of Russia until consultations with Moscow are complete. "Until the completion of consultations, suspend the Decree of the President of the Republic of South Ossetia dated May 13, 2022 'On calling a referendum of the Republic of South Ossetia'," President Alan Gagloyev said in a decree.

On May 13, the president announced that a referendum was to be held on July 17. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022