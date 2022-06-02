Ex-Walmart Global Techie Joins Aris Infra as CTO, a Search Led by Purple Quarter

BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke CTO firm, Purple Quarter is pleased to announce that it has successfully placed Jitender Sharan as the Chief Technology Officer for Mumbai-based construction material marketplace startup, Aris Infra. Disrupting the conventional way of the construction industry, Aris Infra is using proprietary technology and platform to increase the efficiency and profitability of the players in the construction material ecosystem. Co-Founded by Ronak Morbia and Bhavik Khara in 2021, Aris Infra desires to bring the entire construction industry online that is currently fragmented. With an aim to be an end-to-end procurement platform for the construction materials market; the firm sought to develop and establish an efficient network of small manufacturers and traders with their working capital requirements. To further expand its technological capabilities, Aris Infra partnered with Purple Quarter for its Chief of Technology position, seeking a tech leader to successfully align its technology strategies to the business goals.

''It's incredibly interesting to witness how rapidly Tech Leadership roles have evolved for businesses today. Identifying Aris Infra's drive for technological edge and locating Jitender Sharan as its CTO, Purple Quarter has successfully synergized the right match. We thank Bhavik and the Aris Infra team for trusting Purple Quarter and wish them continued success with Jitender onboard,'' shared Roopa Kumar Founder & CEO, Purple Quarter. Ronak Morbia, Co-Founder, Aris Infra shared on the appointment ''Aris is on a high scale mode, building our platform and offerings at this stage. What we needed is the expertise of a seasoned technologist like Jitender who can develop from the ground up and expand the tech team with meticulous additions. Kudos to the Purple Quarter team for fully grasping our requirements and finding us the right technology leader. We are confident that Jitender will integrate our business objectives with effective tech infrastructure. Purple Quarter has been a great partner in the end-to-end leadership search.'' Purple Quarter along with Aris Infra devised a custom plan to understand, map and locate the right tech leader for the tech head position. It was imperative to have someone with a diverse portfolio and in-depth knowledge of the technical landscape. Jitender Sharan was found to be the right fit for the organization's culture and growing team. With over 15 years of technical experience, the Ex-Walmart techie has functioned across multiple product lines and served in senior tech leadership positions managing varied engineering teams. His other prior stints include companies such as PayU, InMobi, and Poynt, among others.

''Joining the construction material marketplace is a welcome change for me; I am thoroughly delighted to take on the CTO role at Aris Infra. Purple Quarter has been thoughtful in driving the entire process along with a transparent approach for which I am grateful. I look forward to taking on new challenges with the role and building the team together,'' shared Jitender Sharan of his appointment. Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Browserstack, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599524/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)