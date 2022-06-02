Left Menu

Portugal aiming to protect young workers, interns in jobs market

In the first quarter, Portugal's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in 20 years at 5.9%, but the share of precarious jobs is among the highest in Europe, and youth unemployment has remained above 20%. Labour Minister Ana Mendes Godinho said 62% of young people who work had precarious short-term temporary contracts, compared to the EU average of 49%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:07 IST
Portugal aiming to protect young workers, interns in jobs market

Portugal's government is aiming to protect young people in the jobs market with a new law to cut the repeated renewals of short-term contracts, increase overtime and redundancy payments, and secure minimum pay levels for interns.

The ruling centre-left Socialists have a majority in parliament, meaning the bill, with 70 stricter labour measures, should be approved by its intended entry into force from Jan. 1. In the first quarter, Portugal's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in 20 years at 5.9%, but the share of precarious jobs is among the highest in Europe, and youth unemployment has remained above 20%.

Labour Minister Ana Mendes Godinho said 62% of young people who work had precarious short-term temporary contracts, compared to the EU average of 49%. In 2021, eight out of 10 new contracts were short-term or entailed services for third parties such as delivery apps, without permanent labour links.

Mendes Godinho said the legislation would combat the "abusive use of temporary work and unprotected work". "We want to send a strong message to young people: Portugal values them, we want to attract and retain talent," she told a news conference.

Companies will only be able to renew temporary contracts four times in a row, down from six times now, before the workers must become fully employed. Workers of unlicensed temporary employment firms, such as those hiring seasonal staff, will be automatically integrated as staff of their actual employer, the bill stipulates.

Companies will be barred from paying interns less than 80% of the minimum wage, now at 705 euros ($756) per month, and there will be additional overtime pay for those who reach 120 extra hours per year. Severance compensation will rise to an equivalent of 24 days of paid work for each year of employment from 18 days now.

($1 = 0.9327 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022